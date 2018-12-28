Aldi donates over 15k meals to charities

Supermarket chain Aldi spread some festive cheer in the north east on Christmas Eve by donating 15,840 meals to ten charities.

Aldi paired ten stores with local charities and food banks to make the most of quality unsold fresh food after stores closed on December 24.

Around 798,744 meals were donated across the country, including 95,040 from Aldi’s stores in Scotland. More than 500 UK charities benefited from the initiative in total.

Fritz Walleczek, Managing Director of Corporate Responsibility, said: “By donating fresh food such as bread, fruit and vegetables and meat we’ve been able to support charities in providing warm and healthy festive meals this Christmas season.

“The feedback has been overwhelming and we’re delighted that we’ve been able to go above and beyond with our donations this year, and reach so many people across the north east.”

This initiative is an extension of Aldi’s existing food donations partnerships.

The supermarket works directly with FareShare and Company Shop throughout the year and has also pledged to reduce operational food waste by 50% by 2030 as part of the Friends of Champions 12.3 network.