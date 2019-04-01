Aldi on the lookout for new colleagues

Supermarket Aldi is now accepting applications for a number of posts in its stores across Aberdeenshire.

The discount supermarket is looking for one Assistant Store Manager, six Deputy Store Managers, 19 Store Assistants and three Store Apprentices across its Aberdeen, Aberdeen City, Westhill, Cornhill, Ellon, and Inverurie stores.

The majority of Aldi colleagues receive a minimum rate of £9.10 per hour, regardless of their age. All colleagues will benefit from rising salaries during their service, with Store Assistant salaries across Aberdeen rising to £10.41 from year two.

For people looking to take their management experience to the next level, Aldi’s Assistant Store Managers are responsible for supporting the Store Manager to reach store targets and ensure the team is run efficiently. As well as a starting salary of £31,770, which rises to £38,745 after four years, successful applicants will enjoy four weeks annual leave, rising to five weeks, and the opportunity to progress to Store Manager.

Deputy Store Managers are expected to work closely with the Store Manager and Assistant Store Manager and will have the responsibility of managing store operations in their absence. Deputy Store Manager roles start from 25 hours per week, with a starting salary of £10.10 per hour rising to £11.41 per hour, plus £4.00 extra per hour when managing the store.

Hardworking and enthusiastic candidates are being targeted for Aldi’s Store Assistant positions, to carry out responsibilities such as accurate and efficient till operation, stock management and merchandising.

Full training will be provided for Store Assistants over a six-week period and roles are available from 15 to 30 hours a week, with salaries starting at £9.10 per hour, rising to £10.41 per hour, and a realistic prospect of progression.

During the Stores Apprenticeship Programme, Aldi Store Apprentices learn about every aspect of the store – from correctly unloading deliveries and managing stock rotation, to providing excellent customer service around the store and at the till.

Store Apprentices will receive a salary of £183 per week in year one, rising to £273 per week in year three, and can now enter the Programme via two routes. The Career Starter is a new route introduced for March 2019, which no longer requires candidates to have completed previous qualifications. The aim of this new route is to allow apprentices to work towards a career, whilst developing skills in Literacy and Numeracy and completing a Level 2 Retailer Qualification.

Alternatively, the Management Development Programme requires a minimum grade 4 or equivalent in Maths and English, and offers candidates a fast track path to becoming a Deputy Store Manager. Apprentices who choose this Programme will complete a Level 2 Retailer Qualification in the first year of training, and then progress onto achieving a Level 3 Retail Team Leader Qualification in years two and three.

Richard Holloway, Regional Managing Director at Aldi, said: “As Aldi’s popularity and demand for award-winning products continues to grow, we’re in a great position to create a number of opportunities in the Aberdeen area.

“As an award-winning employer, Aldi offers fantastic benefits, from competitive pay, a fantastic working environment and an abundance of progression opportunities for its colleagues. We are invested in every colleague’s long term career development to ensure our teams feel engaged, challenged and motivated.”

Applications and more information on all of Aldi’s store positions can be found on Aldi’s recruitment website.