Alison's close shave for charity

An Inverurie woman is preparing to shave her head this weekend for charity.

Alison Simpson will have all of her hair shaved off at the Inverurie Locos Football Club on Sunday (September 16).

She decided to brave the shave in a bid to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust and she is aiming to raise £500.

Alison said: "I will be braving the shave to hopefully raise lots of money for a very good cause. Anyone who knows me knows how precious my hair is to me so this is going to be the toughest challenge I've faced.

"I'm also doing free shaves for anyone looking for their usual clipper haircut but I will ask for a donation."

Everyone is welcome to go along to watch the charity shave from 12 noon.

Alison added: "There will be home bakes and an amazing raffle consisting of vouchers donated from local businesses among another prizes. As part of my fundraiser I did a bake sale at my work (Linton and Mac) where I raised £167.09, and I also have £240 worth of generous donations so far on my virgin money giving page."

Donations towards Alison's head shave can be given online here.