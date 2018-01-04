ANM celebrates 28th anniversary show and sale

Aberdeen & Northern Marts is pleased to celebrate the 28th anniversary show and sale of store cattle at Thainstone Centre on Friday, January 5.

The event, sponsored by Thomsons of Sauchen, will be judged by Graham Brown, Reidhall, Edzell, and feature a strong entry of 1,400 store cattle.

The show starts at 8:30am in the penned area, followed by the sale at 10am and presentation of prizes at 12pm in Ring 2.

John Angus, Head of Livestock at Aberdeen & Northern Marts, said: “We are very proud of our renowned anniversary show and sale of store cattle and the success it has become over the past 28 years within the farming community.

"We have excellent numbers forward this year, with top-quality store cattle from notable breeders, presenting a fantastic opportunity for feeders to restock ahead of the spring season.

“We look forward starting the New Year with this special event and welcoming everyone to Thainstone Centre for what promises to be a strong show of some of the best store cattle from the North and North East of Scotland.”