ANM Group's charity calendar now on sale

Scotland’s leading farming co-operative, ANM Group, has announced that its 2019 charity calendar is now on sale.

The calendar has been created following a four-month social media photo competition.

The competition received more than 300 entries.

The winning images were taken by members, customers and farming enthusiasts from the north east and showcase the best of Scotland’s agricultural industry.

Sales of the calendar will be donated to Northsound Cash for Kids and the Royal Northern Countryside Initiative.

Grant Rogerson, ANM Group Chief Executive, said: “Our sincere thanks and appreciation to all members and customers for participating in ANM’s social media photo competition.

“All proceeds from the sale will go directly to two great local charities, selected by our charity committee. We encourage everyone to purchase a copy to support these worthwhile causes.”

The calendar costs £8 and can be purchased at the Thainstone Centre or ordered by emailing marketing@anmgroup.co.uk.