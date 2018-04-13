Antiques event at Heritage Centre

Local residents are being encouraged to bring their antiques and collectables along to a special event to be held at the Garioch Heritage Centre next week.

"Nae the Antiques Roadshow but affa like it!" will see local antiques dealers make tempting cash offers on antiques, collectables and old things that members of the public bring in.

The event will run from 10am to 4pm on Friday 20 and Saturday 21 April.

Entry is £5 on the door and will go towards the Garioch Heritage Centre.

Come along and see the dealers as well as the Heritage Centre's brilliant exhibitions.