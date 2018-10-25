APA scoops £50k Mackie’s donation

North east ice cream firm Mackie’s of Scotland have given a bumper £50,000 donation to Aberdeen Peforming Arts.

The Westertown-based firm have agreed to donate £20,000 and will add a further £10,000 per year over the next three years to the charitable organisation behind the operation and the refurbishment of the Aberdeen Music Hall.

The vital funding will go towards the venue’s creative learning hub – and it will help broaden access to the arts, support youth arts and develop aspiring and established musicians in Aberdeen for years to come.

Jane Spiers, chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts said: “The Music Hall transformation is ensuring that it will continue to be at the heart of the city’s cultural scene for many years to come

“Mackie’s very generous donation is a further extension of our strong relationship.

“We have a great working relationship that included supporting last years’ Granite Noir and True North festivals, and this additional investment in the Music Hall is a further fantastic endorsement of our work in communities and with children and young people.

“Plans are already well underway for the re-opening of the Music Hall after an ambitious, multi million pound transformation that includes vastly improved street to seat access, a new creative learning studio, performance studio, café bar, reception, upgraded auditorium and back of house facilities and historic fabric repairs.”

The 200-year-old Music Hall building is reopening later this year after an intensive multi-million pound makeover to ensure it can continue to deliver a busy programme of works for generations to come, in the finest surroundings.

Karin Hayhow, Marketing Director and one of the firm’s three sibling owners, said: “We’re all looking forward to a visit to The Music Hall when it reopens after such an ambitious renovation project.

“The new performance and educational opportunities this will bring is exciting for Aberdeen. Live music from all corners of the world will add to the fantastic repertoire of performance art and events already provided by His Majesty’s Theatre and the Lemon Tree.

“We’re pleased to continue as the ice cream suppliers - providing a taste of the North East to the Aberdeen audiences.

“We now welcome this chance for us give something back to our local community. We’re keen to do our bit to help ensure that the experience of live art in the city thrives.”