Appeal for new Friends of CLAN

CLAN Cancer Support is looking for new volunteers to help with fundraising events in Inverurie.

The charity is seeking individuals to help establish new Friends of CLAN groups, which offer vital support to the charity across the north-east.

The new group will meet regularly to plan and deliver a programme of events which will raise funds for CLAN and raise awareness of the organisation.

An open evening will be held at CLAN’s Inverurie base at Burnside Court on Wednesday, October 3, at 7.30pm.

The event will give attendees the chance to hear from members of the CLAN team.

Fiona Fernie of CLAN said: “It’s important we continue to build these networks and we aim to establish new Friends of CLAN groups with people who have a strong local knowledge and are keen to make a difference in their community.

“Being part of a Friends of CLAN group is good fun, and it’s not a commitment heavy role.

“They can be formed with a small core of people who are enthusiastic, committed and enjoy team work.”