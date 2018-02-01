Appeal to trace missing Fyvie man

Police Scotland is appealing for information that could help trace the whereabouts of 44-year-old Simon MacIntosh or McDonald who was last seen in the Fyvie area on Monday, January 29.

Simon is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, of medium build.

Simon is believed to have been wearing a grey hooded top, dark coloured combat trousers and may be in possession of a rucksack type bag.

It is believed Simon may have travelled to the Aberdeen city centre area.

We would also stress to Simon that his welfare is the primary concern and would encourage him to contact Police on 101 as soon as possible so that it can be confirmed that he is safe and well.

Anyone who knows where Simon is or who has information that could assist Police Scotland in tracing him should call 101 quoting reference number MP180100361.