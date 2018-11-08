Armistice 100: Centenary celebrations at Garioch Heritage Centre

The Garioch Heritage Centre will be holding an event to mark the Centenary of the end of The Great War.

Music of the era will be played by well-known local musician Iain Milne from 7.30pm on Saturday, November 17, with an opportunity to join in some of the familiar songs of the day – including “Pack up your troubles...”.

Margaret Hearne will read war-time poetry and reminiscences, and popular dances of the time will be demonstrated.

Come along in costume from the time (if you wish) and join in the fun and camaraderie that was the good part of an awful time, while remembering more serious aspects during the readings.

Bring your own bottle if you want a beer or a glass of wine – nibbles will be provided.

Tickets cost £10 and can be purchased by calling the Centre on 01467 621855 or emailing info@gariochheritage.co.uk.