Art events at Heritage Centre

The Garioch Heritage Centre will host exhibitors during the North East Open Studios art festival for the first time in September 2019.

The decision comes following the hugely successful Gordon Art Exhibition.

The Centre will welcome the public to meet the exhibitors and view their works between Tuesday 17 and Sunday 22 September.

Exhibitors have to complete their applications to NEOS by the end of March.

The Centre will also host thw Exclusively Highlands Art, Craft and Food Fair on Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 June.

A limited number of stalls are still available and can be booked by contacting Exclusively Highlands at info@exclusivelyhighlands.co.uk.