Art group at Inveruie CLAN

A new art group is being launched for anyone affected by cancer in Inverurie.

CLAN Cancer Support, which has a wellbeing and support centre at Burnside Court, in the centre of the town, has introduced the group following the success of its weekly craft group.

The first art group will meet on Tuesday, September 18 at 2.30pm with further sessions to be held monthly.

The group will be led by CLAN support volunteer, Helen London.

Helen said: “I paint and draw as a hobby and have found it be an absorbing and rewarding activity. The plan is for the group to have a go at creating their own paintings and drawings and we can try out various mediums such as watercolours or pastels.”

CLAN Cancer Support’s area coordinator for Inverurie, Fiona Cormack, said: “There is an existing craft group on the Thursday afternoon which meets weekly and has proved very popular.

“This monthly art group will complement that and let people practise or try a new skill while meeting others who have been affected by cancer.”

CLAN Inverurie offers information and support to people with a cancer diagnosis and their families.

The centre is open on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday providing one-to-one counselling, complementary therapies aimed at pain and stress relief, and various activity and social groups.

A coffee morning is held on the first Monday of the month.

For more information please contact CLAN on 01224 647000 or visit clanhouse.org.