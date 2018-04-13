Australian artist at gallery

A solo exhibition by a renowned Australian artist will open at Tolquhon Gallery near Tarves on Sunday (April 22).

This will be Ian Mastin’s first solo exhibition in the UK since 2013 and his exhibition will feature 35 new paintings.

Ian paints in the classical still life tradition and he has developed an international reputation.

The collection, entitled ‘Ian Mastin — Intimations of Life’, celebrates the beauty of everyday objects as well as food and drink.

Ian has a large fan base in the UK and Australia, and he has featured in Art Fairs worldwide including London, New York, Amsterdam, Hong Kong and Singapore.

He did not begin to paint seriously until he was in his thirties. Ian ived in Scotland for a number of years, with his Scottish-born wife, before returning to Australia.

He had never previously picked up a paintbrush but while in Scotland he began to paint. When he discovered still life and acrylic paints, he was hooked.

He spent a year studying old masters and practising fundamental techniques until he felt confident enough to commit himself to painting full time.

Joan Ross who owns the gallery with her husband, Danny, said: “Ian is one of our most popular and successful artists and we are thrilled that he has chosen us for his latest show. His subjects are transient and unremarkable in themselves, but Ian Mastin makes them timeless.”