Award finals for butcher

An Inverurie butcher has made it through to the finals of the National BBQ Awards.

Davidson Specialist Butcher of Inverurie will be in the running for two accolades, one for their Pork sausage and another for their speciality sausage (with their Andouille sausage).

The butcher will now go on to the finals to compete in their categories nationally and for the overall prize of Supreme Champion.

The National BBQ Awards are held annually by the prestigious Q Guild of Butchers to celebrate the very best butchery items for barbecuing.

The awards ceremony will be held in St Albans on Sunday, May 13.

The Q Guild currently has over 112 members across the country, and is a seal of excellence representing an elite group of the finest quality independent meat retailers in Britain.