Award finals for Inverurie restaurants

Two Inverurie restaurants are to go head-to-head in the upcoming Scottish Curry Awards.

Rajpoot and Shahi Darbar have made it to the finals of the Restaurant of the Year North Scotland category.

The two local eateries will battle it out with other restaurants from Inverness, Laurencekirk, Aviemore, Brora and Pitlochry.

The Shahi Darbar is also in the running for Team of the Year.

A black-tie awards ceremony will be held on Monday (April 16) at Glasgow's Crowne Plaza Hotel on the banks of the River Clyde.