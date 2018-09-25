Award for Heritage Centre

The conversion of a former Inverurie Locoworks building has won a national accolade.

The former Carriage and Wagon Works building was transformed into the new Garioch Heritage Centre.

The project has been chosen by the Association for Industrial Archaeology (AIA) to receive the 2018 award for ‘Best Creative Reuse of an Industrial Building’.

The building was nominated by the Garioch Heritage Society, the group behind the Heritage Centre.

The conversion work was carried out by Malcolm Allan Housebuilders Ltd, and the Garioch Heritage Centre opened its doors to the public last October.

As well as housing the Heritage Centre, an area of the site was set aside for the development of 40 residential properties.

That work was also carried out by Malcolm Allan Housebuilders Ltd.

An award presentation event was held at the Heritage Centre in Inverurie on Saturday, September 15.

The award was presented to Malcolm Allan by Keith Falconer, past president of the AIA, and local member Peter Heald who is also a member of the Scottish Industrial Heritage Society.

The award plaque will be available to view inside the centre.

The Garioch Heritage Centre tells the story of life in the Garioch from the early 20th century to the present day and gives an insight into the domestic lives of local people.