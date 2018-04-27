Award for Inverurie firm

An Inverurie-based independent kitchen, bathroom and bedroom retailer has been named the UK’s Bathroom Retailer of the Year at the annual kbbreview Awards.

Laings beat off five other competitors from across the UK and Ireland to take home the accolade.

Having been named 2017’s Bathroom Showroom of the Year, 2018 marked the second time that Laings has entered this prestigious competition, resulting in being shortlisted across three of the biggest categories – Kitchen Retailer, Bathroom Retailer and Bathroom Showroom.

The national awards ceremony took place on Monday, March 5 at the Hilton Metropole in Birmingham, during the same week KBB – the UK’s biggest kitchen, bathroom and bedroom exhibition – was also in the city.

Laings’ Director, Darren Walker, said: “We are overwhelmed to have won a national award for the second year in a row. The kbbreview Awards are the most prestigious of our sector and it is an honour to represent the North East of Scotland amongst our industry peers from across the country.

“Being named the UK’s Bathroom Retailer of the Year is a fantastic achievement for the whole team at Laings, who give their all every day to ensure our customers are delighted with every aspect of their project – from first showroom visit, to design consultation, expert installation and aftercare.”