Award for town dentist

Inverurie Smile Care are delighted to have been awarded ‘Scotland’s Best NHS Practice 2018’ at the Dentistry Scotland Awards 2018.

The High Street dentist is proud to have been recognised and appreciated as the Best in Scotland, and also Award-Recognised Dentistry Experts for Best Treatment of Nervous Patients Finalists 2017 and 2018.

A spokesperson for Inverurie Smile Care said: “It is testament to the excellent work of our full team, and also our charitable, community sponsorships, namely Inverurie Academy Football Teams and Inverurie FoodBank.

“Most importantly, thank you to all of our wonderful patients and community.

“Your continued support ensures that Inverurie Smile Care is amongst the highest levels of excellence in Scottish Dentistry.

“We are truly proud to be your Inverurie Dentist.”