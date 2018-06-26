Award success for Kayleigh

A young accountant from Inverurie firm Johnston Carmichael received a top accolade at the recent Scottish Accountancy & Finance Awards.

Kayleigh Milne (25), was hailed Young Accountant of the Year after being awarded a gold medal from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants for receiving top marks out of 14,500 other candidates worldwide, in her exams earlier this year.

Kayleigh was nominated for the award by her colleague, Sarah, who believed that she had what it took to scoop the accolade.

As part of the selection process, Kayleigh travelled to Glasgow to attend an interview in front of a panel of judges.

Her win showcases her dedication to her studies, her excellent relationships with her clients, her efficiency and the innovative approach she has taken to her role.

Kayleigh said: “I’m so excited to have won this year’s Young Accountant award. I have worked extremely hard this year, so to get a national award is absolutely amazing.

“It’s very humbling to be recognised by the accountancy profession with such a prestigious award. The shortlist of nominees was very strong, so it was a complete surprise. I still can’t believe it!”

Managing partner of the Inverurie office, Jim Porter said: “Kayleigh has an outstanding work ethic and has put so much time and effort into her progression, it’s great to see her reap the rewards. We are lucky to have her on board.

“She should be very proud of her achievements.”