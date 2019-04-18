Award success for Kemnay shop

The owners of a gift shop in Kemnay are celebrating after receving three top awards at two recent ceremonies.

Husband and wife team Morgan and Emma Black of Geek Bothy were delighted to win two accolades at the Aberdeen Business Awards and a further prestigious award at the Scottish Independent Retail Awards.

Emma with Geek Bothy's Aberdeen Business Awards

Geek Bothy won ‘Best Gift Shop’ and ‘Best Craft or Creative Business’ at the Aberdeen Business Awards, held at the Jury’s Inn Aberdeen Airport on Sunday, March 31.

The Kemnay shop was then presented with ‘Bespoke Retailer of the Year (North) at the Scottish Independent Retail Awards held at the Glasgow Marriott Hotel on Tuesday, April 9.

Emma said: “We won ‘Best Gift Shop’ for the whole of Aberdeen and Shire which is truly amazing.

“I thanked my awesome customers for voting and for their daily support in the village.

The Geek Bothy shop in Kemnay

“ I also wished all the mums a Happy Mother’s Day. Sadly my mum is no longer with us however she’ll always be my inspiration so this is for her.

“Then a couple hours later we won ‘Best Craft or Creative Business award’ which is what Geek Bothy is all about - a place for local artists and makers to showcase their creations and to encourage all ages to get their craft on and meet like minded people.

“Thanks to our makers for stocking in the Bothy, we couldn’t do it without them.”

Geek Bothy is now in the Scotland Business Awards grand final which will be held in Glasgow on Sunday, May 26.