Award success for north east farmers

The Royal Northern Agricultural Society’s annual awards for services to North-east agriculture were presented at the society’s annual awards lunch recently.

The award ceremony was held at the Jury’s Inn Hotel at Aberdeen Airport on Friday, November 2.

Martyn Burnett with his award

The ‘Unsung Hero’ award was presented to pig buildings specialist, James Buckingham of Kirkton House, Culsalmond.

The presentation of the award, donated by the Argo family in memory of the late David Argo, a former president of the society, was made by the society’s president, Rodney Blackhall.

James was recognised for his pioneering work on the development of ventilation systems for farm buildings and the introduction of wet feeding systems for pigs.

Mr Buckingham, a former researcher with both the old North of Scotland College of Agriculture and the Rowett Research Institute, has carved out a unique niche for himself, not just in the North-east but throughout the UK, since setting up his own business 30 years ago.

He has successfully bridged academia and “practical common sense” and is highly regarded for his expertise and practical approach to the design and installation of ventilation systems and the introduction of computerised wet feeding systems for pigs.

Meanwhile the apprentice award for an agricultural engineer was presented to Martyn Burnett of Dennyvale, Oyne.

Martyn is an apprentice with HRN Tractors, Insch.

His award was presented to him by Eileen Brown fromaward sponsors, Turriff Agri Parts.