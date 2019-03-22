Award-winning dog first aid courses

An Aberdeenshire dog lover has set up a business teaching canine first aid to dog owners and those working with dogs throughout Aberdeenshire.

Catherine Phillips spent 30 years working around the globe with the oil industry before setting up her new business after realising there was little available in the local area to help dog owners learn how to care for their pets in an emergency.

Catherine has scheduled courses locally offering an Emergency Canine Care Course that has been developed by members of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS). The course covers everything from the basics of checking your pet’s vital signs to dealing with bleeding, choking, burns and also an opportunity to practice the latest CPR techniques using Cassie, the canine manikin.

The initial idea of starting a Dog First Aid franchise came to Catherine when she toyed with the prospect of starting her own home boarding business. Catherine says: “I knew that home boarders needed to have dog first aid training. During my research into setting up a home boarding business I discovered that there are lots of home boarders in the area, but nowhere that offered dog first aid training.

“It’s so important that dog owners, and particularly those who work with dogs, are trained to deal with an emergency that I decided to become a first aid trainer myself, and have undergone extensive training from the Dog First Aid team and veterinary advisers in order to become qualified to teach others.”

Catherine knew from her own experience just how important first aid can be in helping a dog survive an accident or prevent a lengthy recovery period. Catherine’s own dog lacerated a paw in an accident in her garden and her ability to dress the wound before seeking immediate veterinary help saved her dog’s paw.

To find out more about the courses, or to book your place on one, visit www.dog-first-aid.com/scotlandnorth, email catherine.phillips@dog-first-aid.com or call 07393 589 651. Catherine also has an active Facebook page at Dogfirstaidscotlandnorth