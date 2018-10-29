Awards to celebrate excellence across north east food and drink businesses

Achievements of the entrepreneurial food and drink community are set to be celebrated with the launch of the North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards 2019.

Delivered in partnership by private sector economic development body Opportunity North East (ONE) and Aberdeenshire Council, the awards have recognised the success of the region’s food and drink industry for more than 25 years.

The awards are open to all food and drink producers based in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray and are free to enter.

Past winners of these prestigious awards include Esker Gin, rora dairy, Duncan Farms and Glen Garioch Distillery.

Categories have continued to evolve to match developments and trends within the sector. Last year, a Best Brewed or Distilled Product category was created and this year, Export Business of the Year has been introduced to reflect the growing number of North East businesses focusing on international markets. The 11 other award categories cover the breadth of industry activity, from Investing in Skills Development to the Best Young Business and Food & Drink Entrepreneur.

The awards form part of ONE Food, Drink & Agriculture’s sector activity, focused on creating an ambitious cohort of growth companies of all sizes selling premium products into their international markets. Food, drink, agriculture and fishing employ more than 22,000 people in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, with food manufacturing companies turning over more than £2.2 billion per annum.

Food and drink is highlighted as a key sector in the Aberdeenshire Council Economic Development Strategy, which aims to create the conditions for sustainable economic growth, diversification and regeneration within Aberdeenshire and the wider region by attracting and supporting businesses.

Pat Machray OBE, Chair of ONE Food, Drink & Agriculture, said: “The awards recognise the sector’s drive, talent and wide range of excellent produce, while inspiring the next generation of food and drink entrepreneurs. Participation can secure important profile for businesses and their products while the judging process has also been designed to provide commercial benefits, such as exposure to national buyers. We look forward to a strong field of entries this year, as we pursue an ambitious growth agenda for the sector in the region with our partners, including Aberdeenshire Council.”

Chairman of Aberdeenshire Council's Infrastructure Services Committee, Peter Argyle, said: "Food and drink is such an important and developing area of our diverging local economy and it's great to see these awards return for another year, recognising and highlighting the best of what's on offer in north east Scotland.

"Where businesses are leading the way in terms of innovation or success it's important to encourage that and the event is also a chance for leading figures in the industry to share ideas and best practice, further strengthening the area’s increasingly international offering.

"Food and drink is a key growth area as identified by this council and we are happy to be able to partner with ONE to recognise particular successes in the industry and increase the profile of this part of Scotland as an area with real talent in the food and drink industry, which is going from strength to strength."

The closing date for entries is Monday, January 28, 2019. Winners will be announced at an awards presentation dinner, which will take place on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Ardoe House Hotel.

Businesses can attend a workshop on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, which will offer support and guidance on the entry process.

The Awards have received sponsorship from a range of businesses from the North East and across Scotland, including; title sponsor ESS Support Services Worldwide, CMS, Dentons UK and Middle East LLP, Johnston Carmichael, Scotland Food & Drink, Skills Development Scotland and The Moray Council.

