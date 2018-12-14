Band to ring in 2019 at family ceilidh

One of the North East’s most popular ceilidh bands will once again be offering their highly praised dance music at Inverurie Town Hall to see in the New Year.

Ceilidh Mor will open the doors at 8pm on Monday, December 31, with the event expected to finish at around 12.15am.

As in previous years, the event is open to dancers of all ages and families are especially welcome.

This year, dance calling duties will be in the safe hands (and voice) of caller and fiddler, Sandy Tweddle.

Keith fiddler Karin Paterson will be leading the tunes with longstanding Ceilidh Mor guitarist Ian Rae.

Rhythm duties will be discharged by Oldmeldrum’s Niall Rae on bass and Sam Bidgood on drums; both back from their day jobs as Edinburgh based musicians.

As in previous years there is no bar but all are welcome to bring their own snacks and refreshments.

Raffle proceeds will be for Skatepal and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Tickets and further information are available from the band’s website (www.ceiidhmor.com) and are priced at £30 for adults and £15 for under 16s.

Ticket numbers are limited so make sure you get yours as soon as possible.