Beauticians to host ‘Make Off’

Two north east beauticians are preparing to host their first ever amateur make up competition this weekend.

The Great Amatuer ‘Make Off’ will be held at Thainstone House on Sunday, January 20.

The competition will see 26 make up artists aged under 18 compete in the style of the ‘Great British Bake Off’, only this will be a ‘make off’.

The event has been organised by Julia Stronach and Alana McCrae in a bid to celebrate the skills and talent of young make up artists.

Speaking to the Herald, Julia said: “We decided to host this event as there isn’t a platform for young people showcase their skills, and there is a lot of talented young make up artists out there.

“We will have judges on the day to look at all of the entries to keep it as fair as possible.

“The competitors will be judged on technical, overall look and hygene.”

This is the first event of its kind but it may not be the last as Julia explained: “The response has been very good, we’ve even had to turn people down as we couldn’t accept any more entries. One of the competitors is travelling up from Birmingham.

“I think we will definitely do another one moving forward, and we might do a competition for adults too.”

Although entries for the event are closed, members of the public are welcome to come along to the competition to spectate.

Tickets are priced £10 and £5 available from www.platinumpromakeup.co.uk/shop.

The event is being sponsored by The Nailco Nail Bar in Aberdeen.