Bennachie campaign to be discussed at Holyrood

The Save Bennachie Alliance will head to the Scottish Parliament this week to discuss its campaign.

The campaign aims to protect Bennachie from a new four-lane highway as part of upcoming A96 upgrade work between Aberdeen and Inverness, as it believes the work would ruin the environment for generations to come.

The Save Bennachie Alliance will discuss their campaign with Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity Minister, and Cabinet Secretary Michael Matheson at Holyrood on Wednesday (September 19).

Six local MSPs will also show their support at the meeting including local MSP Alexander Burnett, and Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin, who was recently appointed as Convenor of the Scottish Parliament's Environment, Climate Change and Land Reform Committee.

Ahead of the meeting, campaign spokesperson Margaret Garden said: "We are grateful to the Minister for making time in his schedule to meet us. It is an indication that he takes our concerns seriously, and wishes to hear our argument at first hand.

"We will say that choosing to site a dual carriageway on the lower slopes of Bennachie would create a terrible legacy for our children and grandchildren.

"It would have a devastating impact on the ecology of the hill, but it also does not meet the Government's own ambitions on integrated transport policy, greenhouse gas emissions or public health.

"Our campaign fully supports the need for better infrastructure in the north east of Scotland, but Bennachie is not the place for a dual carriageway. We believe there are better options which would have a win-win solution."