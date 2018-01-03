Body found in search for missing man

Police Scotland has confirmed that the body of a man has sadly been recovered during searches for missing person Daniel Wilson from Inverurie.

The 31-year-old’s family is aware.

Inspector Sheila McDerment said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Wilson’s family at what will be an extremely sad and difficult time.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who shared our earlier appeal for information and who provided assistance - it has been greatly appreciated.”

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

Daniel was last seen about 00.10 am on Tuesday, January 2, leaving his home in Inverurie.