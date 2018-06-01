Branch-to-branch charity cycle challenge

A team of staff from a north east legal firm embarked on a demanding 75-mile cycle around their branch network in Aberdeenshire last weekend to raise funds for charity.

Starting on Saturday at Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace's (RCC&W) main office in Albyn Place, Aberdeen, the cyclists travelled first to Stonehaven and then up to Banchory across the Slug Road.

On Sunday the team began in Banchory and cycled to Inverurie and then on to the final Branch in Ellon, clocking up approximately 75 miles over the two days in challenging, hot conditions.

Partner, Callum McDonald, who organised the event, stated: “This year we were looking for new ideas and activities to raise money for our charity. As we have a strong Branch network around the North-East of Scotland and a number of enthusiastic cyclists, this seemed like the ideal challenge to set ourselves – and a nice opportunity to bring staff from different offices together.”

The team consisted of nine cyclists, both novice and experienced, plus a dozen support staff who were there to welcome those taking part to each of the Branches, provide much needed sustenance and to offer any back-up required en route.

This initiative is part of RCC&W’s wider fundraising efforts, which include a variety of other sporting events, including taking part in Run Balmoral, the BHGE Running Festival, the Kiltwalk, the Great Aberdeen Run and the Beast Race to name a few. All monies raised will be donated to Friends of Roxburghe House.

Partner and Charity Committee Lead, Heather Stephen, said: “Our firm has always been passionate about supporting local charities, especially where even a small amount of money can immediately make a significant difference. Some of our staff have witnessed first-hand the excellent care that Roxburghe House delivers to patients and to their families and it is a cause that RCC&W are proud to support.”

Managing Partner, Keith Allan, added: “Our aim as a firm is to make a positive contribution to the communities in which we work and live. I am delighted about the enthusiasm and commitment our staff show each year for training and taking part in events such as this and congratulate them on their achievements.”

If you would like to sponsor our team and help raise funds for Roxburghe House, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/RCCW.