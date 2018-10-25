BrewDog to take off with world’s first craft beer airline

Ellon-based independent craft brewer BrewDog is set to take its beer lovers 35,000ft in the air with the launch of the world’s first craft beer airline.

BrewDog Airlines will take off in February 2019 with a round-trip between London and Columbus, the home of the brewery’s US HQ and its craft beer hotel, The DogHouse.

Co-founder of BrewDog James Watt and Martin Dickie

Passengers aboard the chartered Boeing 767 will take part in a unique beer tasting experience as they sample a limited-edition BrewDog beer that has been specifically brewed to adapt to the reduction of taste and smell sensitivity in high altitudes. The beer will be presented by Cicerone-trained cabin crew, offering expertise in beer 35,000ft in the air.

BrewDog in-flight care packages will be available on board including eye masks and blankets, a food and beer pairing menu will replace the usual fare on board, and flight boards will provide a range of beers to sample whilst travelling to Columbus.

Passengers will be able to view in-flight entertainment courtesy of BrewDog’s own video-on-demand service, The BrewDog Network, which features beer, food, travel and entertainment shows.

The trip includes a four-night stay in Columbus, where guests will tour BrewDog’s state-of-the-art brewery, visit The DogHouse Hotel, and explore BrewDog’s dedicated beer museum. Guests will also enjoy a tour of Columbus’ many breweries, bars and restaurants as well as a day trip to Cincinnati to visit more breweries.

The BrewDog Airlines experience will take place between Thursday 21 and Monday 25 February, 2019.

Tickets are exclusively available to BrewDog’s Equity Punks, and are priced at £1,250 per person, including all flights, excursions and accommodation.

BrewDog will also be running a prize draw for five lucky winners, each with a plus one, to secure a place on the trip available on its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

There will be exclusive offers open to BrewDog Equity Punk shareholders, such as the chance to stay at BrewDog’s 32-room beer utopia, The DogHouse hotel.

James Watt, cofounder of BrewDog, said: “We took craft beer to the depths of the seas when we brewed an IPA at the bottom of the North Sea. Now, we’re turning to the skies aboard BrewDog Airlines.

"We’re on a mission to open minds and excite people about what craft beer is and can be. Booking a seat on the plane is a must for any serious beer lover.

"BrewDog Airlines will be an experience like no other, we’ve redesigned the flight experience for optimum beer enjoyment - from the food, to the entertainment, the cabin crew and most of all, the specially brewed high-altitude beer.”