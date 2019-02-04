Brewery launches ‘mountain’ lager

An Insch-based brewery has launched a new premium lager which is handmade using just four ingredients, to reflect the purity of the Scottish mountains.

TORR Lager has been created by the craft beer team at Beer Story, and it is hoped the new product will put Aberdeenshire on the map as a producer of premium lager.

Named after a tor rock formation, the lager uses only four natural ingredients – Scottish water, barley, hops and yeast.

With an ABV of 4%, the lager is described as mildly aromatic and refreshing, with a crisp, dry taste, medium carbonation.

Experienced brewer Neil Stirton joined the team last year and has been overseeing the brewing process.

He said: “The cold temperatures of Scotland make it an ideal location for using the traditional Bavarian method of brewing.

“Some of the base ingredients were sourced from Germany but as up to 95% of the ingredients in the brewing process is water, we wanted to ensure that the product was brewed in Scotland, using 100% Scottish water.

“Water has a key role in the flavour and final quality of the product due to the fact the mineral content of water can be altered according to the requirements of the beer style being brewed.

“This takes a lot of skill and we have worked hard to get TORR Lager just right before the official launch.”

TORR is now available on draught and in 330ml bottles in a number of hand-picked bars, restaurants and pubs in the north east, with plans for online sales later this year.

As sales increase, the team plans to expand the volume and the number of stockists, moving into other cities and eventually into exporting, establishing Aberdeenshire as a leading producer of premium lager.

Philip Anderson, TORR’s business development manager, said: “We wanted to create a Scottish lager which uses Scottish water and reflects the pure, clean air of our mountains.

“We know that people tend to drink considerably more lager than beer or craft ales so we saw a gap in the market for a quality Scottish lager. We have spent months developing and refining the product and believe we have created a bold new alternative to more established lagers.

“We are proud to brew TORR in Aberdeenshire and we hope people will respond well to a local product which reflects the clean air and mountainous landscape Scotland is known for.”