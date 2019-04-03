Brisk trade for cattle at Thainstone

Some 886 Aberdeen-Angus, Beef Shorthorn and native-bred store cattle sold through Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ Thainstone Centre on Tuesday, April 2.

A tremendous show for quality of Aberdeen-Angus and Beef Shorthorn cattle met a very brisk trade, with top prices of £1415 and 290.3p per kg paid for Aberdeen-Angus crosses.

The show and sale, sponsored by the Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society and judged by Mr John Mackay, Fletcherfield, Kirriemuir, was won by a 562kg Aberdeen-Angus cross bullock from the Seatter family – Francis, Jacqueline and son Robert – of Elsness, Sanday, Orkney.

Crossing the weighbridge at 562kg and producing a second consecutive win for the family, this bullock sold to the judge Mr Mackay, for £1,360.

Taking the reserve honours was an Aberdeen-Angus cross Charolais heifer from Cameron Ewen, Meikle Toux, Cornhill, Banff. Scaling 560kg, she is by Ettrick Godolphin, bred out of a pure Charolais heifer and made £1,270 to Gordon Reid, Mill of Hockerton, Laurencekirk.