Broadband boost for Kintore business

More than 80,000 homes and businesses across Aberdeenshire are now able to connect to high-speed fibre broadband thanks to the £428m Digital Scotland Superfast Broadband programme.

The programme announced last week that more than 95 per cent of homes and businesses across Scotland can now access fibre broadband.

Dawn Henderson, Managing Director of IT Training and Development, who lives and works from home in Kintore, is among the thousands of people benefiting from fibre broadband after signing up with a service provider.

In order to grow her training business, Dawn had previously spent 75 per cent of the year travelling overseas, but now she can work remotely using video conferencing.

Dawn said: “My new fibre connection means I can now be certain of a crystal-clear connection, so I can hold video conferences with people on the other side of the world just as effectively as if we were in the same room.”

As with other remote Scottish businesses, fibre broadband availability has enabled Dawn to open up exciting new opportunities to streamline the business and make more use of cloud technology.

She explained: “Having once experienced a bad flood, I am very conscious of the need for safe back-ups and I will be carrying out data back-up via the cloud in future.”

Dawn added: “What’s more, my family enjoys many online activities including online gaming.

“I found it really inconvenient juggling this with the business and it is a huge relief for us that this is no longer an issue.”