Bubbles and a blether at Ladies Afternoon Tea

Parkinson’s UK’s is launching a major new event in the North East later this year with the charity’s first ever Ladies Afternoon Tea in Aberdeen.

More than 200 guests are expected to pack the ballroom of the luxurious Marcliffe Hotel and Spa in the city’s North Deeside Road on the afternoon of Sunday, November 4.

Guests will have the chance to have a glass of bubbly and browse unique gift and fashion stalls on the balcony before taking their places in the beautiful ballroom for an afternoon of light-hearted fun, entertainment and delicious sweet and savoury treats.

Among the guests will be the Walton family from Sauchen, near Inverurie.

Kim will be joined by Mum Pam McRae in supporting a charity that’s close to the family’s heart. Pam, who lives in Inverness, has been living with Parkinson’s for more than six years and the family are keen to raise awareness of the condition as well as raise funds to help uncover better treatments and a cure.

Kim said: “It’ll be a real fun, friendly and glamorous day out and we’re all really looking forward to it and I hope that many other people can take part too.

“I am fortunate to have a group of really supportive friends who are all coming along to this great event with Mum and me. The hotel is stunning and I know they’ll put on a great spread and a show. It’ll be fabulous to meet up with Parkinson’s supporters from all across the North East. I know just how much events like this mean to my Mum and also how much she has benefited from the support she’s had from the charity. I also know how vital it is to fund more research towards finding better treatments and ultimately a cure. I don’t normally look forward to the dark days of November but this year I can’t wait.”

Emma Hall, Parkinson’s UK Regional Fundraiser – East Scotland, said: “Parkinson’s UK is delighted that Kim and her family are supporting this fantastic new event. We hope that many more will join them at the Afternoon Tea.

“Thanks to the incredible support we receive from our friends and supporters in the North East, we thought Aberdeen was the perfect place to host this special event to bring us all together. The money raised will be used to fund our world-leading research towards better treatments and a cure as well as for providing essential services for people affected by Parkinson’s.

“So gather your friends, family, neighbours and colleagues, get the gladrags on and while away the afternoon with bubbles and a blether - all for a great cause. The boutique gift stalls will also allow our guests to pick up some fabulous presents ahead of the Christmas rush.

“Parkinson’s UK especially appreciates and thanks Stewart Spence and everyone at The Marcliffe Hotel and Spa for their support in organising this event. Find out more by visiting www.parkinsons.org.uk/afternoonteaaberdeen and come along and join us at this stunning location. We thank you so much for your support.”