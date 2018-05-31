AGM for Inverurie Business Association

The Inverurie Business Association (IBA) held its Annual General Meeting on Thursday, May 25 at the Garioch Heritage Centre.

Following the AGM formalities, Victoria Withy, IBA chairperson, welcomed guest speakers Ailsa Anderson from Aberdeenshire Council and Debbie Anderson from Lippe Architects.

Lippe Architects presented on the Local Development Plan for Inverurie, a key focus for the IBA for 2018/19, with an overview for Inverurie between now and 2032, along with an update on key projects namely the Aberdeenshire Council offices relocation, improved transport links around Inverurie with AWPR and dual lining of the railway and the introduction of a transport hub in the town, and finally possible new uses for Market Place School site.

Aberdeenshire Council, presented the Aberdeenshire Local Development Plan 2021 and the planning process, the presentation concluded with an overview of their evidence gathering and feedback from Inverurie stakeholders.

The role of the IBA has evolved and is now solely focussed on providing business support in terms of championing key issues which impact on its members, and the membership of 205.

After the meeting Victoria Withy said: “I am delighted with the number of attendees to this year’s AGM. We wanted to use the meeting to focus on a key matter for Inverurie and provide our members with an opportunity to meet with other businesses and local councillors.”

Victoria continued “Looking back over the past year I can safely say it has been one of change and challenge for businesses – both in Inverurie and wider afield.

“I would like to thank my committee all of who volunteer their time to the IBA and who bring to the IBA a cross-section of professional disciplines which will enable us to support members even more in the coming year.”