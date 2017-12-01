Awards success for firms

A number of local firms have been named as winners at the recent Aberdeen City and Shire Tourism Awards.

Peter Walker of Meldrum Country House Hotel and Golf Club was named as the Regional Ambassador, while the venue also took one of the night’s other top honours – Most Hospitable Hotel – which it has won on three occasions in the past.

Hannah Beadie, who specialises in events at National Trust for Scotland property Castle Fraser, received the award for Regional Rising Star for individuals aged under 30.

The best informal eating experience went to The Cock and Bull.

BrewDog’s DogWalk Brewery Tour in Ellon was awarded the Best Visitor Attraction, while the Glen Garioch Distillery in Oldmeldrum was given the Best Heritage Tourism Experience Award.

The award ceremony was held on November 24.