Best local family-friendly businesses awarded at ceremony

A north east magazine announced the winners of the 2018 Raring2go! Awards at the Awards Morning Tea event at Aberdeen Science Centre recently.

Owner and Editor of Raring2go!, Victoria Withy, said: “It was really lovely to see so many new businesses, including some recent start-ups as well as many finalists from last year back. The Awards are a highlight of the year for us and it’s a delight to see so many entrepreneurial people running great businesses in our area.

“Over 400 businesses were nominated over the 14 Award categories – some in multiple categories – which is a true testament to the strength of family friendly businesses we have in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Those who made it to the finalist list have done incredibly well.

“Thanks also to the nearly 3,500 people who voted for the top three or four in each of the 13 categories. I am delighted that so many people took part and that so many fantastic family- orientated local businesses were nominated.”

Winners are as follows:

Best Baby/Toddler Class - Abricabeats, Runner up - Moo Music and Storyland Express.

Best School-age Club or Class - Love Rara , Runners up - Inverurie Gymnastics Club, MC’s Hip Hop School and Pepela Theatre Company.

Best After School/Holiday Club/Activity - Love Rara, Runners up - MC’s Hip Hop School and Stompers ASC & Holiday Club.

Best Family Friendly Eatery - Hoodles Playbarn and Coffee Shop, Runners up - Ceann Torr Café and Tin Coo at Devenick Dairy.

Best Family Retailer/Shop - Cupcakes by Jo, Runners up - Sonya Angus: Gifts, Furniture, Interiors and Strachan’s Toy Store.

Best Family Friendly Service - Debbie Walker Photography, Runners up - Holly Jane Baby Photography, Judy Laing Photographer and Smile Care Dentist.

Best Party Entertainer - Love Rara, Runners up - Lisa Lollipop and Stompers.

Best Party Place/Venue - Hoodles Playbarn & Coffee Shop, Runners up - Aberdeen Science Centre, Jump In Aberdeen and Stompers.

Best Soft Play - Wynford Fam Park, Runners up - The Den & The Glen and Hoodles Playbarn & Coffee Shop.

Best Family Attraction - Haddo House and Country Park, Runners up - Aberdeen Science Centre and Jump In Aberdeen.

Best Family Event of 2017 - SPECTRA Festival of Light 2017, Runners up - Hip Hop School Survival Concert 2017, Love Rara Big Summer Blow Out 2017 and Pitmedden Music Festival 2017.

Best New Family-Focussed Business Launched in 2017 - Moo Music, Runners up - Twinkle Tents and YogaBellies Aberdeenshire.

Best Ante-natal Class or Service - Turtle Tums at Turtle Tots, Runners up - NCT Bump Club, SONA hypnobirthing and YogaBellies Aberdeenshire.

Reader’s Choice Award - Abricabeat, Runner up - Haddo House and Country Park.