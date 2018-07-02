Business in focus at hotel

A leading Inverurie hotel has marked the longest day of the year with a special event for local business representatives.

A Midsummer Networking event was held at Macdonald Pittodrie House Hotel, giving visitors from throughout the region the chance to grow their business contacts and experience the hotel’s facilities and stunning location.

Vistors attended the event at the four-star Chapel of Garioch-based hotel from across Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire.

The event was hosted by General Manager of the hotel, Kenny McMillan who, as a former Executive Chef with the company, gave delegates a live cookery demonstration using fresh locally-sourced ingredients.

There was also the chance to enjoy an indoor picnic-style meal, cocktails and informal networking.

Kenny was joined in welcoming guests by Head Chef Edwin Blackhall and Director of Sales Diane Paterson.

Commenting on the success of the evening, Kenny McMillan said: “This event was a great way of Macdonald Pittodrie House Hotel underlining its position as part of the local business community.

“We were delighted that so many people joined us for this special midsummer celebration.”

Kenny added: “Moving forward, we look forward to working with local businesses in a variety of ways to promote all that is good about our area.”