Couple launch new gin business

A husband and wife team from Oyne have created a new business aimed at promoting Scottish Gin.

Martin and Natalie Reid initially set up The Gin Cooperative in December 2017 to promote gin that is distilled in Scotland.

Martin said: “Our primary objective is to help the consumer discover more about the world of Scottish Gin but also The Gin Cooperative develop new commercial opportunities for Scottish Gin makers.

“We have created individual profile pages for 76 different Scottish Gin makers along with over 140 individual Scottish Gins.

“Each gin maker has a unique bio along with stunning photographs of their products, distillery, the geographical region along with a variety of other links. We also have a variety of other sections on our website including a ‘Tonics & Mixers’ section where we have 23 profiles for international tonics and mixers.”

He added: “We secured a number of bars all of which wanted to play a role in our website including American Bar at The Savoy in London and The Dead Rabbit in New York.”

Visit www.thegincooperative.com for details.