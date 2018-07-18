Expansion for young entrepreneur Joss

A young entrepreneur has announced an expansion of his holistic crystals business with a move to a new location twice the size of the previous premises.

Joss Rushton has switched his Elemental Crystals business to Inverurie – two years after launching a shop in Rothienornman.

The business sells a range of holistic crystals and stones each of which are said to connect with the energy within a person’s body to provide remedies for ailments including fatigue, lack of concentration, clarity of mind, and stress or anxiety.

The new store at 39 High Street - which opens on Friday, July 20 - will allow Joss to stock a wider range of crystals and other holistic products.

In addition, four workshops and treatment areas are available to be used by local therapists. Joss also plans to recruit his first member of staff.

The store will stock small tumblestones, fossils and incense as well as larger stones including amethyst geodes which are to be kept in the home and are said to clear an area of all its negative energy.

Items of jewellery handmade in Cambodia featuring some of the crystals available in the store are also part of the firm’s extensive product range.

In addition, the works of three local artists will also be on display.

Joss started Elemental Crystals online in 2014 and has since built up a network of contacts from various nations across the globe including South Africa, Madagascar, Tanzania, Brazil, Bolivia, Australia and Russia.

The business continues to grow online at www.elementalcrystals.co.uk.

Joss, 22, said: “Inverurie was a natural move for us and I’m delighted with the bigger store.

“There is greater demand for what we are doing as people look for new ways of dealing with health and wellbeing issues.

“It’s something I’m very passionate about and I’m very happy we’re expanding.”

Joss plans to hold events with experts giving talks and companies showcasing new products.

Elemental Crystals will be open from Tuesday to Saturday from 10am until 5pm.

The shop will be closed on Sundays and Mondays.