Firm marks a decade of success

A local family-owned business has marked its tenth year of operations by re-launching its award-winning oils.

Ola Oils, based at Westfield Farms in Inverurie, has been producing cold pressed rapeseed oil as a healthy, home-grown alternative to olive oil since 2008.

To mark the occasion, the business unveiled new look bottles at Taste of Grampian on Saturday, June 2.

With half the saturated fat and ten times the Omega 3 of olive oil, the product has grown in popularity ever since the Sorrie family were the first to launch it in Scotland a decade ago.

John Sorrie, managing director of Westfield Farms, said: “Rapeseed was grown on our farm for decades and after realising the health benefits of the oil, we began the process of taking it from field to plate.

“By growing the seed ourselves, we can closely monitor the entire process and ensure only the best product reaches our customers.

“From sowing the seed through to its harvest and the finished product, we are involved at every stage.

“The last decade has been a steep learning curve, but one which has been thoroughly rewarding and we are encouraged by the continued success of Ola Oils.”

Some of the machinery was designed and made by John, a former engineer.