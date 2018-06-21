Firm marks ten years with growth

A leading north-east accountancy firm has marked its ten-year anniversary in Inverurie following a year of growth across its services.

Chartered accountants James Milne acquired Cassie & Co in 2008 and took on the firm’s offices on the town’s High Street.

Established in 1888, the firm prides itself on a partner-led approach and has enjoyed growth across its offices in Aberdeen, Inverurie and Banchory over the last twelve months.

Graham Bridgeford, managing partner of James Milne, praised the firm’s team in Inverurie for their dedication and commitment which has helped retain many clients over the years.

He said: “We’re delighted to mark our ten-year anniversary in Inverurie and look forward to many more years of success in the area.

“Few would believe it’s been ten years since we opened in Inverurie as time seems to have passed so quickly. We’re fortunate to have a very loyal team which has helped us to forge important links with the local business community.

“Our clients have also been loyal to us over the years which shows our service is valued and we can make a positive contribution.”

James Milne has a team of 30 staff and partners across all its offices in who provide accountancy, taxation and business services to a range of business and personal clients.

The firm serves both personal and business clients across a diverse range of industries, from the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire staples of oil and gas and agriculture through to retail, hospitality, fishing, haulage, trades, construction and many more.