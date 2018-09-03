Firm targets growth after office move

A leading provider of electrical and security services has celebrated its move to new office premises with the announcement of several significant contract awards in the past few months.

i-Protech, based at the Thainstone Centre, has secured new deals worth a combined £150,000, to provide a range of innovative technology solutions to respected businesses across the north-east.

Led by directors Stuart Munro and Jim Middleton, i-Protech was established in October 2015.

Since then, the business has diversified into new sectors and regions to deliver projects for national chains and other large private and public sector organisations.

The business currently employs eight people and expects to recruit further personnel this year – having already added two staff in the past six months.

Stuart said: “As the team continues to grow, we are looking to further enhance our range of technical capabilities in areas such as data security and electrical equipment in potentially hazardous or explosive atmospheres.”

i-Protech has completed extensive CCTV installation for Nicol of Skene, which enables all parts of the civil engineering contractor’s main facility and other locations to be monitored from one central base.

It also designed bespoke intelligent home systems for several properties developed by Insch-based property specialist Annie Kenyon Developments.

i-Protech specialises in all aspects of electrical services, security and CCTV systems and intelligent building solutions for commercial and residential properties.

It works across the oil and gas, property, architecture, housebuilding, transport, and agriculture sectors to provide extensive facility services.

Jim added: “It has been an exciting period for i-Protech while the new office space has added fresh impetus and will help us build upon our success to date.

“Demand for our services has proven greater than we could have imagined, with a significant increase in revenue secured since the turn of the year. This, in turn, has allowed us to reinvest back into the business and grow our valuable and trusted team.”