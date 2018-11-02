First phase of homes released in Inverurie

North east housebuilder CHAP Homes has opened its on-site sales cabin to enable keen buyers to reserve a new home at its Lochter development.

With construction already underway, the Westhill-headquartered developer has joined local housebuilder Malcolm Allan on the prime 100-acre Lochter site.

The development will ultimately be home to around 450 properties ranging from bungalows to large family homes and commercial premises.

The first residents are expected to be able to move in next spring.

Around ten years in the planning, Lochter is close to the newly-opened Uryside School, with the local academy, the town centre, and a large supermarket and retail park just a short distance away.

Planning conditions attached to the development included supporting the delivery of the primary school, constructing pedestrian footpaths, and Malcolm Allan Housebuilders also built the link road connecting the B9170 Oldmeldrum road to the B9001 at Rothienorman.

Colin Wood, technical manager at Malcolm Allan Housebuilders said: The Lochter development is a key part of our strategic plan for the long-term expansion of Inverurie to the east of the thriving town centre.

“We are very pleased to have the first homes nearing completion after many years of planning.”

CHAP Homes will build 53 homes on what it calls its “Crest of Lochter” development, ranging from two, three and four-bedroom detached and semi-detached houses. Prices start from £199,990.

Malcolm Allan is building bungalows and two and three-bedroom semi-detached homes during phase one with prices starting from £210,000.

For further information contact Karen on 07825 337145, 01224 748500, or email kdavidson@chap.co.uk.