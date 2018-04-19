Green light for Sport Centre plans

Plans to extend the Garioch Sports Centre in Inverurie have been given the go ahead by local councillors.

The decision was made at the meeting of the Garioch Area Committee on Tuesday, April 17.

The new extension will provide new indoor and outdoor facilities, including pitches, stands and a jogging/cycle track.

There will also be a community gym, youth cafe, and also a play barn and cafe to ensure that there will be facilites for all ages.

A new hybrid stadium pitch to the east of the new building is set to become the new home of Highland League team Inverurie Loco Works FC.

The plans received eight objections, however this failed to have an impact on the councillors’ final decision.

Graeme Hay, Director of the Garioch Sports Centre, said: “We’re delighted that Aberdeenshire Council have approved our planning application.

“This allows us to progress external funding applications straight away.

“Our ambitions remain the same and we’re committed to providing much needed sports and community facilities for Inverurie and beyond.”

Mr Hay added: “The hard work really begins now.