Guests celebrate hotel driveway work

Thainstone House in Inverurie showcased its newly resurfaced driveway with a special event for taxi drivers last week.

Taxi drivers from local firms were invited to put fears of potholes behind them and experience the smooth new drive, followed by a bacon roll and coffee in the Club Room on Friday, April 13.

Historic Thainstone House, one of the top hotels in Aberdeenshire, welcomes guests from far and wide for business and leisure stays, weddings, and events for up to 200 people.

However, the condition of the driveway has been a sore point with taxi drivers and locals, made worse by recent inclement weather hampering attempts to fill in potholes.

With a gap in the weather, Aberdeenshire company Dontar was recently contracted to lay tarmac on the driveway that leads up to the impressive mansion house.

The newly resurfaced half-mile road now reflects the four star standard already upheld in the rest of the hotel and its grounds.

David McDonald, General Manager of Thainstone House, said: “With improved accessibility, every guest can benefit from all that Thainstone House has to offer.

“We look forward to working with local taxi firms in welcoming back some familiar faces.”

He added: “The only rocky road you’ll find at Thainstone House now will be coming out of the kitchen!”

The resurfacing ensures a visit is truly enjoyable from the moment guests arrive, and the driveway is already receiving a positive response from visitors.