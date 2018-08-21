Housing development for Inverurie site

A new housing development may be about to get underway in Inverurie following a recommendation to grant planning approval for a new development by CALA Homes.

If approval is confirmed at Aberdeen Council’s planning committee today (August 23), the development – located in the Conglass area, on Crawford Road – will see 43 four and five-bedroom detached homes as well as a further 14 affordable properties springing up shortly.

Mike Naysmith, Managing Director of CALA Homes (North), said: “We are delighted to be close to progressing plans for a new community of family homes in Inverurie. Our last development in the area, which comprised apartments at Priory Park, was many years ago, therefore we’re looking forward to returning with a new offering for homebuyers.

“We have strong links to the area with our ongoing sponsorship of Inverurie Locos Works F.C. and its annual Business Lunch, in addition to our support of Garioch Sports Centre.

“We are looking forward to investing in the town further with the arrival of this development.

“Our plans have been carefully considered to ensure the new neighbourhood will complement the existing surroundings and bring numerous benefits to the area, including enhanced links to neighbouring developments, speed calming measures, community open space, a playpark and contributions to local amenities.

If approval is granted, work on the new development is expected to start shortly with sales due to launch later this year.

A spokesman for Inverurie Community Council said: “ We have concerns over the current congestion levels in the town centre and do not wish to see further development, beyond that already allocated in the council’s 2017 Local Development Plan.

“We need to have a much clearer picture of the roads infrastructure to be delivered for Inverurie, particularly in relation to the dualling of the A96.”

It is believed that CALA’s plans for this development do not meet the terms of the agreed Local Development Plan. Unfortunately, at the time of going to press, we had been unable to view the application and associated documents via Aberdeenshire Council’s planning portal, which was unavailable.

We asked the council to explain why this was the case and await their response.