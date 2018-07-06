National award for firm

A local pet business has won an accolade at the annual Scotland’s Business Awards last month.

Millie’s Paws of Rothienorman won Best Pet Care Business of the Year on Sunday, June 3.

The local firm was up against top competitors from across the country, and this publicly-voted award shows the strength of support that Millie’s Paws have received.

Business owners, Gary Jamieson and Sheila Taylor, said: “Having already won the regional awards, we are truly and absolutely delighted to win this award too.

“We only opened the business in 2016 in honour of our cocker spaniel, Millie.

“Gaining recognition for what is our passion is fantastic and encourages us to develop the business.

“We would like to thank our family, friends and customers for their support.”