New appointment at firm

Aberdeen & Northern Estates, a division of ANM Group, is pleased to announce the appointment of its new Rural Surveyor.

ANM Group – one of Scotland’s leading and most active farming, food and finance businesses, is pleased to announce the appointment of Cara Thomson.

James Presly, Aberdeen & Northern Estates Director, said: “We are delighted to have Cara join our team of highly experienced and multi-disciplined premier property specialists.

“She has significant experience in the valuation of rural property and farmland in the local area, which further expands our ability to support the needs of our clients. She will be an asset to the business and we are excited to be working with her.”

Cara, a graduate of the Royal Agricultural College in Cirencester, is an accomplished Rural Surveyor and a Registered Valuer with the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), and has extensive experience working in the Morayshire and wider Aberdeenshire region.

She brings a breadth of expertise and knowledge to Aberdeen & Northern Estates, having been previously employed with Savills in the Moray-area since 2013.

Grant Rogerson, Chief Executive of ANM Group, said: “We continue to play a major role in the North and North East of Scotland’s property market, and welcome Cara’s appointment.”