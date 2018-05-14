New appointments at north east legal firm

A leading north-east legal firm has been bolstered by two new appointments, signalling growth in their Property and Financial Service teams.

Sarah-Louise Hay joins Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace (RCC&W) as an additional Mortgage Adviser and will divide her time between the firm’s Ellon and Inverurie Branches.

David Smith has taken a position as Residential Conveyancing Solicitor within the firm’s city centre Estate Agency branch.

Having worked in the financial services industry for a number of years, Sarah-Louise has an in depth knowledge of all mortgage matters. This will be put to good use at RCC&W, where she will be guiding clients through all issues relating to mortgages, life and general insurance.

David has extensive experience in the property sector and an in-depth knowledge of the local housing market. He joins the firm from Ledingham Chalmers, having spent five years working as a qualified Solicitor in their Residential Property Department.

At RCC&W, David will continue to specialise in this area of law, advising clients on the sale, purchase and transfer of residential property.

Managing Partner, Keith Allan said: “The expertise of these two new members of staff will be invaluable to clients wishing to buy or sell their homes or seeking mortgage and insurance advice.

"I am delighted to welcome both Sarah-Louise and David to Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace. I have no doubt both will be tremendous assets to our firm in their respective areas.”