New development plans

CALA Homes (North) has submitted a planning application for a proposed residential development in Inverurie.

Located in the Conglass area, on Crawford Road, the development would see the creation of 57 homes comprising four and five-bedroom detached houses as well as an allocation of affordable properties.

The leading housebuilder’s announcement of this latest planning application comes shortly after CALA submitted plans for a development in nearby Oldmeldrum.

Mike Naysmith, Managing Director of CALA Homes (North), said: “We are pleased to progress with plans for this luxury pocket of family homes in Inverurie.

“It has been many years since we last built homes in the town but we have been very keen to return and invest in the right developments in the area, so we are particularly pleased to have plans for this site at Conglass and also in nearby Oldmeldrum.

“Our proposal has been carefully considered to ensure the new neighbourhood will complement the existing surroundings.

“We look forward to releasing more details of our exciting plans for Conglass as they move forward.”